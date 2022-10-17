BTS to enlist in military in order, starting from oldest bandmate Jin

After months of clashing opinions about K-pop sensation BTS’ military exemption, the band’s agency Big Hit Music announced Monday evening that the seven bandmates would enlist in the military in order, starting from Jin, the oldest member.

The band’s agency said via a press release that Jin will cancel postponing his enlistment at the end of this month and will adhere to the Military Manpower Administration’s enlistment procedures. It added that the other six bandmates would fulfill their mandatory military service according to their own plans.

“We’ve been working with BTS regarding the band’s military service plans and when would be the right time to announce the news. We decided that now would be appropriate, as the concert for the 2030 World Export has ended,” the statement read.

Big Hit Music added that it hopes to see the septet as a full piece in 2025, but asked for understanding in its not being able to provide the exact timing for a full group comeback at this point. The company hinted that the boy band would temporarily go on hiatus for the time being.

The company also said that the bandmates would continue their promotions and activities individually in accordance with the group members’ military enlistment plans. “We ask for your interest and encouragement toward BTS in the future,” the statement further read.

All able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 to 28 are required to serve in the country’s armed forces for about 18-21 months. There is an exemption and alternative service system for athletes and artists recognized to have promoted “national prestige,” defined as having won designated international awards or national contests.

But since those competitions do not include international music awards, singers and actors in the entertainment industry have to take a break for roughly 1 1/2 to 2 years to serve in the military.

Jin, 29, was able to postpone having to join the military under the nation’s conscription system.

In December 2020, South Korea’s National Assembly recognized BTS’ global success by passing a revision of the nation’s Military Service Act, allowing leading K-pop stars to postpone their mandatory military service until they turned 30 instead of 28. The change enabled Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, to continue performing for two more years at a point that could cause a break in his career.