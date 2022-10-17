 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Koreans eat ramen 1.7 times a week on average

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct 17, 2022 - 15:42       Updated : Oct 17, 2022 - 15:42

Packages of ramen are on the shelves at a discount store in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Packages of ramen are on the shelves at a discount store in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
A recent report showed Monday that people in South Korea consume ramen 1.7 times a week on average, with Nongshim’s bestseller Shin Ramyun being the top pick.

The report, published by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., is based on a survey conducted on 500 people aged between 15 and 65.

By gender, men and women ate ramen 1.8 times and 1.5 times per week, respectively.

Men in their 20s and 50s were the most frequent ramen consumers, eating ramen twice a week, while women in their 60s consumed the least, at just 1.3 times a week.

Allowed to provide multiple answers, 58.2 percent said they consumed ramen for lunch, while 43.2 percent preferred ramen for dinner.

Still, more than 80 percent of respondents favored offline channels to purchase ramen. Those purchasing ramen online marked 14.8 percent.

Nongshim’s flagship Shin Ramyun was the most favored ramen brand, with a 16.9 percent market share, followed by Ottogi’s Jin Ramen (9.5 percent) and Nongshim’s Chapagetti black bean instant noodles (7.5 percent).

Last year, the nation’s top four ramen makers -- Nongshim, Samyang, Ottogi and Paldo --recorded 2.01 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in combined sales, down 6.7 percent from a year prior.

But their exports increased 11.7 percent to $670 million last year despite an unfavorable foreign exchange rate -- a winning streak for a seventh consecutive year.

China was the largest importer, taking in 22.2 percent, followed by the US (12 percent), Japan (9.7 percent) and Taiwan (4.7 percent).

In the meantime, South Korea’s ramen imports more than doubled to $12.4 million last year, possibly due to more diversified tastes among local consumers.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114