Business

[Breaking] Fire at Kakao data center causes servers to go down

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct 15, 2022 - 17:58       Updated : Oct 15, 2022 - 18:48
Logo of Kakao Corp. (Kakao)
A fire Saturday at a Kakao data center in Pangyo, south of Seoul, has led to a server outage affecting the Kakao Talk messenger app, along with other apps such as Kakao Taxi, Kakao Map, Kakao Metro, Kakao Bank, Kakao-owned portal Daum and music streaming service Melon.

The internet connection for the apps has been unavailable since 3p.m.

"There has been a fire at SK C&C data center since 3 p.m. Work has begun to put down the fire, but we are uncertain when the fire will be completely subdued," said John Kim, a PR manager at Kakao.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
