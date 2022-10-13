[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon launches 'Sheraton Pocha' promotion Sheraton Grand Incheon is launching a special promotion with Korean alcoholic beverages at Bb, the hotel's lobby dining bar. Starting Friday, different drink options will be served with various Korean late-night eats, such as savory seafood pancakes and gochujang octopus. Some 28 drink options are available, including traditional Korean cocktails, makgeolli, soju, wine and beer. The promotion runs through Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For inquiries, call (032) 835-1000.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents 'European Stars’ promotion The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul showcases a collection of dishes from diverse European countries in one meal. The promotion combines dishes from France, Italy, the UK and Germany that include premium steaks, seafood and other seasonal ingredients. The main course, preceded by a bowl of lime sorbet, can be chosen among Korean Woorungchan hanwoo beef prime tenderloin or strip loin. Available through Nov. 30, the European Stars promotion comprises six courses, and is available for dinner only. It is priced at 200,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.

Grand Josun Jeju showcases 'Winter Voyage' package Grand Josun Jeju presents a winter package with the use of heated swimming pools and a poolside bar. The package consists of a one-night stay in a room with an outdoor balcony. Breakfast buffet for two at Aria is also included. Guests can choose either the Garden Pool or Peak Point Pool, depending on the preferred scenery they wish to enjoy. A complimentary winter signature menu dish will be served with two lager beers. The package is available through Feb. 28. Prices start at 370,000 won for a deluxe room. For inquiries, call (064) 738-6600.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches collaboration cake with Chantecaille In celebration of the hotel's upcoming seventh anniversary, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched the gluten-free Tasty Palette cake, in partnership with Chantecaille, a premium cosmetics brand. Pastry chef Jimmy Boulay created the special cake with local ingredients. Acacia honey from Korea and coconut is used in place of gluten-free flour, sugar or artificial sweeteners, and domestic figs are used to create the signature flavor. The whole cake is priced at 66,000 won, or 20,000 won for a small one. Those who purchase the cake will also receive a discount voucher worth 20,000 that can be used at the Chantecaille online boutique. The cakes are available until Nov. 24. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500.