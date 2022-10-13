[Herald Interview] Rainbow Robotics CEO bets big on robot use across multiple industries

Like many global firms, South Korean robot maker Rainbow Robotics was established in 2011 at a research laboratory.

Starting out as a robot platform company founded by a group of researchers from the Humanoid Robot Research Center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the company now boasts a versatile lineup of collaborative robots, which are built to work hand-in-hand with employees at work. Such robots focus more on repetitive tasks, such as inspecting and picking things up, allowing workers to focus more on tasks that require problem-solving skills. Its robots are categorized based on the weight it can hold and different arm reach capabilities.

In the near future, these machines will be applied to various sectors beyond the manufacturing and service industries, according to Rainbow Robotics CEO Lee Jung-ho.

“A robot can be considered a service platform, since a robot arm can be put to use in various projects,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

A robot service platform is the use of robot arms in various sectors, Lee said. He stressed that using robot arms is basically feasible for all repetitive tasks, based on a single core purpose: supporting humans.

Recently, the country’s service sector has increasingly adopted robots. From simple coffee making to using robotic systems for dental implant surgery, even opticians use robots for 3D scanning and making personalized frame for glasses.

“And the field for the application of robots will expand even further,” Lee said.

Under such a vision, Rainbow Robotics joined hands with chicken robot provider Atnook through a 1 billion won deal to enter the global food technology market by providing D-Deck, a robot arm that fries chickens, in five countries including the US, France, Canada, Singapore and Australia.