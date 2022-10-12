Soon Ent gathers content creators for Everland Halloween event

Global multi-channel network Soon Ent held its "World Creators’ Halloween” event with Everland, South Korea’s largest outdoor amusement park, on Saturday.

Around 300 content creators, including WonJung and Kazakhstan influencer Homa, who has 48.3 million and 45.2 million followers on TikTok, respectively, were present during the event.

During the event, the creative producers created their own content in places like Halloween-themed photo zones and tuned visitors into the festive ambiance.

The first part of the event was held under the theme “World Creators’ Halloween party,” where visitors had the opportunity to play games with content creators, hosted by comedian Hwang Young-jin.