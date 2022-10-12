Soon Ent gathers content creators for Everland Halloween event

Global multi-channel network Soon Ent held its "World Creators’ Halloween” event with Everland, South Korea’s largest outdoor amusement park, on Saturday.
Around 300 content creators, including WonJung and Kazakhstan influencer Homa, who has 48.3 million and 45.2 million followers on TikTok, respectively, were present during the event.
During the event, the creative producers created their own content in places like Halloween-themed photo zones and tuned visitors into the festive ambiance.
The first part of the event was held under the theme “World Creators’ Halloween party,” where visitors had the opportunity to play games with content creators, hosted by comedian Hwang Young-jin.
The “World Creators Halloween concert” followed, during which content creators and dance 006 teamed up for a flash mob, and a series of performances by DJ Louis added to the atmosphere. Korean hip-hop legends Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae, rapper Bizzy and singer-songwriter BiBi also took to the stage during the Halloween concert.
On the day of the festival, the event-related video racked up some 20 million views on TikTok, and the name of the event took the online platform by storm by rising on the trending list.
Soon Ent is a Korea-based digital marketing company specializing in production, operation and advertising. It has a total of 7 billion followers on TikTok, 63 million followers on Instagram and 45 million subscribers on YouTube.
Dancer Aiki, More Vision’s MVP, rapper Tiger JK and singer Punch are among the many creators signed under the multi-media company.