[Graphic News] Student drug offenders jump 2.5-fold over 3 years: report

Student drug offenders jumped nearly 2.5-fold over the past three years, marking a sharp increase compared with a 1.3-fold rise in overall drug offenders seen during the period, a report showed.
According to the report from police submitted to Democratic Party Rep. Kang Deuk-gu, the number of elementary to graduate school student drug offenders had increased steadily from 140 in 2018 to 195 in 2019, 323 in 2020 and 346 last year.
The corresponding number of January to August this year stood at 255.
The number of overall drug offenders registered a 1.3-fold growth during the same period from 8,107 in 2018 to 10,626 last year, the report showed. (Yonhap)
