[Graphic News] SK Telecom’s 5G download speed ranks No. 1 among global telecos

SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, ranks No. 1 in terms of download speed of 5G networks, an industry report showed.
According to global mobile industry tracker Opensignal, the average download speed using SK Telecom’s 5G network was recorded at 469.6 megabits per second (Mbps), 2.55 times faster than the 184.2 Mbps average among global mobile carriers.
LG Uplus, the country's third-largest mobile carrier, ranked second, with 429.6 Mbps, followed by Bulgaria’s Vivacom, Tele2 AB of Sweden and KT of South Korea. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)