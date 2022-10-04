 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Daewoo E&C, Jungheung renovate patriot descendants' residences

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 5, 2022 - 10:15       Updated : Oct 5, 2022 - 10:15
Daewoo E&C and Jungheung Group employees work on renovating an old house of a patriot descendent in Gwangju on Friday. (Daewoo E&C)
Daewoo E&C and Jungheung Group employees work on renovating an old house of a patriot descendent in Gwangju on Friday. (Daewoo E&C)

South Korean builder Daewoo E&C and its parent company Jungheung Group participated in a campaign to improve the living environment of a descendant of an independence patriot as part of its corporate social responsibility project on Friday, the companies said Tuesday.

The campaign hosted by Habitat Korea involves renovating old houses in which descendants of independence patriots experiencing economic difficulties live.

Employees of Daewoo E&C and Jungheung Group traveled to the residence of the descendant of the deceased patriot Lee Yong-geun in Gwangju to repaint, change windowsills and build eaves on the house.

Daewoo E&C has been working on the particular campaign since 2018, according to the company. This year, the builder has renovated five homes and is to work on two more by the end of the year.

Daewoo E&C also donated 200 million won ($140,000) to Habitat Korea in February.

“Employees' participation in social contribution activities in the local community is a real way of co-prosperity and cooperation,” said an official from Jungheung Group.

Jungheung Group holds a 50.75 percent stake in Daewoo E&C, the country's third-largest builder in terms of construction capacity. The Gwangju-based builder is also the parent company of Herald Corp., which publishes The Korea Herald.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114