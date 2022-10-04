 Back To Top
National

India celebrates Sarang festival in Korea

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 11:45       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 11:46
Indian ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar addresses a press briefing in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
India is celebrating the eighth edition of the Sarang festival from Sept. 30 - Oct. 14.

The festival showcases India’s legacy of civilization and vibrancy in Seoul; Busan; Incheon; Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province; Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province; Yeongdong-gun, North Chungcheong Province; Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, holding performances such as classical dance, musical renditions, fusion music, and a photo exhibition on the Indian chapter in Korean War, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Addressing the press briefing, newly designated Indian ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar emphasized the need to promote mutual understanding with Korea.

Kumar highlighted India’s special strategic partnership with Korea, and Buddhist connections and recalled India’s role in the Korean War.

India supported the UN security council resolution and extended humanitarian support by deploying the 60 Para Field Ambulance medical unit commanded by A.G. Rangaraj, an Indian lieutenant colonel.

Indian ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar introduces the Sarang festival at a press briefing in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Kumar also referred to the legend of the Indian Princess in Korea.

He stressed that this year's Sarang festival is especially significant because it is the first in two years due to COVID-19.

The ambassador thanked related organizations supporting the festival ahead of the 50th year of India-Korea diplomatic relations.

“Sarang has a very meaningful connotation for both Koreans and Indians. Sarang in Korean means love and for Indians, it refers to diversity representing different colors of India,” Kumar said.

“Our effort is to provide a glimpse of rich cultural diversity,” added Kumar.

The festival is open to the public.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
