New multi-sensory webtoon experience with 4DX film ‘Moon You’

Vertically scrolling comics on smartphones are being brought to the big screen by CJ 4DPLEX, a tech subsidiary of CJ CGV, and Naver Webtoon.

While retaining the webtoon format, including the typography, speech bubbles and cartoon layout, “4DX Moon You,” which opens in theaters Oct. 12, is "told" with motion seat action and environmental special effects, including wind, fog, snow and more. The result is a fully immersive experience for the upcoming 4DX webtoon’s audience members.

From the spacewalk to the violent movement of the survival capsule, the 4DX effects are used to offer a different webtoon experience.

“Instead of reading the webtoon, the fans can feel and really experience the webtoon ‘Moon You’ to its fullest,” CJ 4DPLEX chief producer Yoon Hyun-jung said at a press conference at Yongsan CGV in central Seoul on Sept. 29.

“Many believe that car chases and dynamic action scenes are the only ones that are suitable for 4DX. But we felt that many scenes from the webtoon matched well with the 4DX effects, bringing new experiences that cannot be felt by simply reading,” Yoon told The Korea Herald, explaining that such adaptations will not be limited to sci-fi or action webtoons.