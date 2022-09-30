 Back To Top
Business

Luxury home spa brand LBB issues NFTs for premium care service

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 4, 2022 - 10:45       Updated : Oct 4, 2022 - 10:48
LBB Golden Camellia All Day Care Lotion (LBB)
LBB Golden Camellia All Day Care Lotion (LBB)

La Boutique Bleue, a premium home spa care brand that launched in South Korea in 2021, introduced a non-fungible token certification service, the company said Friday.

According to LBB, it has offered VIP membership cards in the form of NFTs to participants that took part in the launch event of the Italian luxury golf wear brand Filippo Piana in Seoul.

LBB had collaborated with Filippo Piana in hosting the launch event by showcasing its newest product, Golden Camellia All Day Care Lotion, and offering special gift sets of its bestselling products to attendees at the event.

The introduction of the NFT certification service comes after LBB formed a strategic partnership with domestic blockchain firm Alman Co. to cooperate in providing NFTs for products and services.

“This is part of our effort to closely communicate with customers who have used our high-end services and also to appeal to millennials and Generation Z. We hope to build our brand fandom with the help of NFT-based services,” said Lee Soo-jin, CEO of LBB.

Those with the digital VIP membership card can access the brand’s NFT collection available on the CLEBUS-X site created by Alman Co. with special benefits.

“We as a premium beauty brand hope to contribute to raising K-beauty standards with unique marketing and outstanding products. We will continue to expand our services for communication purposes with our customers,” Lee added.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
