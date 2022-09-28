From Treasure to Stray Kids, boy bands gear up for October return

With the rush of cool air, boy bands are welcoming the year's colder seasons with new music, and some big names, from Treasure to Stray Kids, are in for a clash in the coming weeks.

Among the most anticipated returns will be Treasure, the rookie boy band of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

Treasure is set to drop its new album, "The Second Step: Chapter Two," on Oct. 4.

The act's second EP, "The Second Step: Chapter Two," will be fronted by the main track "Hello," which "depicts the various emotions of excitement, joy and comfort in Treasure's own positive vibe vivaciously and positively," according to YG.

The album will carry on the story told by Treasure in its previous album, “The Second Step: Chapter One," dropped in February.

While the full group consists of 12 members , Treasure will come back as a 10-piece act for the upcoming album. YG in May announced members Mashiho and Bang Yedam would be taking a temporary break from Treasure. Mashiho is extending his stay with his family in Japan due to health concerns, while Bang Yedam will focus on studying producing and improving his skillsets as an artist until the end of the year, it said.

Following its return, the boys are set to hold their second stand-alone concert, "2022 Treasure Concert in Seoul," on Nov. 12-13. Taking place at KSPO Dome in the Olympic Sports Complex in Jamsil, Seoul, the concert will mark the act's first show at the 15,000-seat concert venue.

The Seoul concerts will be followed by the act's first-ever arena tour in Japan, which will kick off at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center's Hokkai Kitayell on Nov. 26. The arena tour is expected to garner around an audience of 210,000 in total, which will be the biggest inaugural tour held by a K-pop act in Japan.

Up next is Stray Kids, which is rushing back to the K-pop scene with no time for a break following its second world tour "Maniac." The act recently closed its nine-city 19-show series around the world with the last set of shows at the KSPO Dome on Sept. 17-18.

According to JYP, "Maxident" is a mix of the words "max," "maximum," "accident" and "incident," and refers to a massive, unexpected event. It will be led by the group's first-ever lead single, "Case 143," that sings about love and was produced by the act's producing trio 3Racha.

The act's new music comes seven months after it made history on Billboard with its previously dropped EP "Oddinary." Stray Kids was the third K-pop group following BTS and Super M to have an EP land atop the Billboard 200 main album chart.

"Maxident" will be out at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7.