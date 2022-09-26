[Graphic News] S. Koreans grow more skeptical of NK’s denuclearization: survey

Nine out of 10 South Koreans are skeptical about the possibility of North Korea abandoning its nuclear program, a survey showed, amid a prolonged impasse in inter-Korean relations and denuclearization talks.
According to a poll of 1,200 adults by the Institute for Peace and Unification Studies at Seoul National University, 92.5 percent responded with skepticism, the highest percentage since the annual survey began in 2007.
The number of respondents that supported South Korea’s nuclear armament also hit an all-time high of 55.5 percent amid escalating nuclear threats from Pyongyang.
The survey showed that 60.9 percent believed the reclusive North could engage in armed provocations, up 4.6 percentage points from last year. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)