Blackpink becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200

Blackpink has become the first K-pop female group in history to clinch the No. 1 spot on the US music and entertainment magazine Billboard’s main albums chart. The band has cemented itself as one of global music fans’ most beloved artists, six years after its debut.

Billboard said Sunday (US time) that the quartet’s second full-length album, “Born Pink,” released on Sept. 16, landed atop its 200 chart with 102,000 equivalent album units sold.

It made Blackpink the fourth K-pop group to rise to the top of the Billboard main chart, following boy bands BTS, SuperM and Stray Kids. The group also became the first female act to reach No. 1 since American girl group Danity Kane reached the milestone in 2008.

“Born Pink” is mostly composed of English-language songs, while two other K-pop albums that topped the chart this year were mostly in Korean, according to Billboard.

“We wanted to show our team identity and more advanced music through ‘Born Pink,” the group said in a press statement. It also attributed its success to its fandom, known as Blink.