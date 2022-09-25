Kumho Resort says its luxury camping a hit

A new nature-friendly camping site run by Kumho Resort, a leisure unit of Kumho Petrochemical, has made a successful debut in July, the company said Sunday, adding that the company would invest more to expand the business.

"We will continue our investments in Asan Spafore so that the camping site can become a leading glamping site," said Kumho Resort CEO Kim Sung-il.

"We will listen carefully to customers to provide a high-quality camping experience suitable for our premium facilities."

Located in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, the new resort is designed to offer a luxury camping experience, the company said.

The use of buildings has been minimized and the facilities were built with eco-friendly materials, Kumho said.

The site is split into three zones: Hugreen Coachman, Hugreen Glamfore and Hugreen Glamspa.

The Hugreen Coachmen zone features "living shells" -- two-room luxury tents -- and caravans on wide decks. The zone comes with space for barbecue grills and campfires.

Hugreen Glamfore zone includes living shells with double beds, while Hugreen Glamspa has two-story lodging facilities with separate pools.

Asan Spafore customers are also provided with more convenient access to Asan Spavis, an adjoining water park with a hot spring.