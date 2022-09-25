Citibank Korea shares FX solutions for corporate clients

Aman Singh Chadha, head of APAC e-commerce and TCG at Citigroup, greets officials at Citibank Korea’s e-commerce industry seminar held at Seoul on Thursday. (Citibank Korea)

Citigroup’s Korean unit Citibank Korea explained the bank's foreign exchange solutions and its outlook on the e-commerce market during an e-commerce industry seminar Thursday.

During the seminar, model cases of FX solutions and digital payments that used Citibank's global network, were introduced.

Aman Singh Chadha, the bank's regional head of e-Commerce financial products and head of eFX Solutions for the APAC region, further illustrated the trends of the e-commerce market during the seminar. He also spoke about Citibank’s digital payment and foreign exchange risk management solutions.

Some 20 strategic and financial managers from major industries participated in the event.

With Citi’s global network, Citibank Korea has provided financial services for clients in a rapidly growing e-commerce market.

It has been committed to supporting Korean companies operating overseas with corporate financing solutions.

“We hosted this seminar to let our corporate clients have easier access to Citibank’s financial products. We will continue to host more seminars and put in efforts to provide customized solutions for our corporate clients,” an official from Citibank Korea said.