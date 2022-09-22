Yoon, Kishida agree to cooperate on NK, improve bilateral relations

President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida greet each other ahead of the Korea-Japan summit at a conference building in New York on Wednesday (local time).

President Yoon Suk-yeol held a brief meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York on Wednesday (local time) and agreed on the need to improve relations by resolving pending issues between the two countries.

The presidential office said in the afternoon, "President Yoon had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Kishida at a conference building near the United Nations General Assembly for 30 minutes from 12:23 p.m."

It is the first time in two years and nine months that a meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan took place since a trilateral meeting with Japan and China in December 2019. Former President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in December 2019 met at the time.

At the venue of the talks, a meeting on the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty was held. Yoon visited the building where Kishida attended the meeting.

A senior presidential official said on the condition of anonymity, "Because many leaders are in New York due to the UN General Assembly and we could not find a suitable venue,” adding it does not necessarily mean that Yoon visited Kishida’s place.

The talks were held in the form of informal talks without specific agenda and was held under tight security. Reporters from both countries did not enter the meeting room.

The presidential office said, "The two leaders agreed to cooperate with the international community to keep the universal values shared by each other, such as liberal democracy, human rights and the rule of law."

"The two leaders shared serious concerns about North Korea's nuclear program, including the legislation of nuclear weapons and the possibility of a seventh nuclear test, and agreed to work closely with the international community to respond."

The office added the two agreed on the need to improve bilateral relations by resolving pending issues, and to this end, they decided to instruct the diplomatic authorities to accelerate dialogue between the diplomatic authorities and continue to consult.