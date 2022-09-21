Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun meets Palantir COO to discuss ways to combat global crises

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun (left) poses for a photo with Shyam Sankar, chief operating officer at Palantir Technologies, on Wednesday. (Office of Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun)

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the ruling People Power Party discussed ways to cope with the current global economic crisis and collapse of the supply chain during a meeting with a leading cybersecurity firm on Wednesday.

On a luncheon meeting, Shyam Sankar, chief operating officer at Palantir Technologies, and Rep. Yoon spoke about how Palantir provides a platform that provides data-based decisions to combat economic crises and supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Palantir is implementing data-based decision-making systems in various fields, such as energy, logistics, manufacturing and finance. Implementation of such systems in the country is essential, and if implemented, its quick commercialization would be vital as well,” said Jeon Hyun-jae, executive sales director at Palantir Technologies.

“A system that can identify the route of infections, vaccine status, vaccine and protective equipment supply status is needed in case of a breakout of another pandemic. Palantir’s solution will finish the development of the system in five weeks.”