 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun meets Palantir COO to discuss ways to combat global crises

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 21, 2022 - 17:56       Updated : Sept 21, 2022 - 17:56
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun (left) poses for a photo with Shyam Sankar, chief operating officer at Palantir Technologies, on Wednesday. (Office of Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun)
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun (left) poses for a photo with Shyam Sankar, chief operating officer at Palantir Technologies, on Wednesday. (Office of Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun)

Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun of the ruling People Power Party discussed ways to cope with the current global economic crisis and collapse of the supply chain during a meeting with a leading cybersecurity firm on Wednesday.

On a luncheon meeting, Shyam Sankar, chief operating officer at Palantir Technologies, and Rep. Yoon spoke about how Palantir provides a platform that provides data-based decisions to combat economic crises and supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“Palantir is implementing data-based decision-making systems in various fields, such as energy, logistics, manufacturing and finance. Implementation of such systems in the country is essential, and if implemented, its quick commercialization would be vital as well,” said Jeon Hyun-jae, executive sales director at Palantir Technologies.

“A system that can identify the route of infections, vaccine status, vaccine and protective equipment supply status is needed in case of a breakout of another pandemic. Palantir’s solution will finish the development of the system in five weeks.”



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114