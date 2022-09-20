 Back To Top
National
National

[Graphic News] Processed food consumption up 18.4% throughout pandemic: RDA

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 21, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Sept 21, 2022 - 08:01

South Korea’s expenditure on processed food consumption grew approximately 18 percent during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public institution survey analysis showed.

According to the state-run Rural Development Administration, the country’s estimated spending on processed foods totaled 47.1 trillion won ($33.7 billion) last year, up 18.4 percent from 39.8 trillion won in 2019.

The estimates were compiled through analysis of the RDA's household annual spending surveys conducted between 2010 and 2021.

The RDA also noted that fresh produce consumption grew by 13.5 percent on-year to 39.6 trillion won in 2020 but fell to 38.9 trillion won a year later as apparently many people dined out amid eased gathering restrictions. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
