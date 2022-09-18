 Back To Top
Business

Incheon Airport to host ACI CX Global Summit next year in Incheon

By Hong Yoo
Published : Sept 19, 2022 - 05:21       Updated : Sept 19, 2022 - 05:24
(Left) IIAC President and CEO Kim Kyung-wook and Krakow Airport Board President Radoslaw Wloszek pose for a photo as Incheon Airport is named the host of next year’s ACI CX Global Summit. (IIAC)
(Left) IIAC President and CEO Kim Kyung-wook and Krakow Airport Board President Radoslaw Wloszek pose for a photo as Incheon Airport is named the host of next year’s ACI CX Global Summit. (IIAC)

Korea Herald correspondent

KRAKOW, Poland—Incheon Airport will be hosting a global summit on airport customer experience held by the Airports Council International in Incheon next year.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the ACI CX Global Summit 2022 held in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday.

This follows Incheon Airport winning the level 5 Customer Experience Accreditation, the highest level and the first granted by the ACI since accreditation began in April 2019, in recognition of its outstanding customer experience management and service innovations.

Incheon Airport will be hosting the next summit with around 600 airport and aviation industry-related leaders from more than 50 different countries taking part in September 2023.

“We are very honored to host next year’s ACI CX Global Summit in Incheon. We will do our best in making the occasion a time to plan for the future, discuss current airport issues and resolve them with leaders of the global airport industry,” said Kim Kyung-wook, President and CEO of the Incheon International Airport Corp., at the event.

On the sidelines of the summit, IIAC CEO Kim held talks with the ACI Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira on the sidelines, stressing Incheon Airport’s strategy in preparing for the future of the airport with unique customer experience strategy.

“We keep trying to make the entire airport culture more customer-centric. To enhance our airport’s customer experience, we have the Incheon Airport Service Improvement Committee, in which all the airport stakeholders, including the government and airlines, participate. Through the committee, we discuss customer experience and cooperate with each other,” he said.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
