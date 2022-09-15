 Back To Top
Life&Style

Hallyu festival of Korean culture to take place next month

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 18:39       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 19:57
A K-pop concert at last year’s
A K-pop concert at last year’s "Korean Culture Festival" (K-Culture Festival)

A Hallyu festival featuring all things Korean Wave will take place across Seoul next month, the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday.

The “2022 Korean Culture Festival” is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 1 in areas around Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul and Jamsil Sports Complex in southern Seoul.

Poster for “2022 Korean Culture Festival” (K-Culture Festival)
Poster for “2022 Korean Culture Festival” (K-Culture Festival)

With a theme of exploring a cultural journey of Hallyu on planet “THE-K,” the festival aims to offer a chance to experience various aspects of Korean culture, ranging from traditions, food, and beauty, to dramas and music as well.

On Sept. 30, the eve of the festival, a tradition-meets-modern show with a traditional ink-and-wash croquis painting performance at Gyeongbokgung will kick off the eight-day festival.

A K-drama-themed gala show will open the festival on Oct. 1 in the Gwanghwamun area. Singers including Kyuhyun of boy band Super Junior and Paul Kim will perform original soundtrack songs from drama series such as “Itaewon Class,” “The Red Sleeve” and “My Liberation Notes.”

A K-beauty demonstration at last year’s
A K-beauty demonstration at last year’s "Korean Culture Festival" (K-Culture Festival)

From Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, a fair for Hallyu fans will take place at Gwanghwamun Square and Jamsil, offering a venue for the visitors to have a hands-on experience exploring Korean food, beauty and fashion.

“THE-K Stage” will be held throughout the festival at both sites, with K-pop bands Pentagon, Brave Girls, Viviz and CIX.

On Oct. 7, K-pop acts including NCT Dream and StayC will perform at “THE-K Concert” at the Olympic Stadium in Jamsil. In collaboration with American music and entertainment magazine Billboard, the “K-Billboard Awards” will highlight the achievements of K-pop artists who have made their names on the Billboard Chart.

The festival will wrap up with a parade around the Gwanghwamun Square area.

A K-pop star talk show at last year’s
A K-pop star talk show at last year’s "Korean Culture Festival" (K-Culture Festival)

For those who cannot visit the sites in person, the festival will be broadcast live online through the K-Culture Festival;s official YouTube channel every day during the festival.

The “2022 Korean Culture Festival” is jointly hosted by the MCST and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange.



By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
