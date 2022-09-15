NMK to pull out ancient Korean relics from China's national museum

Poster for the ongoing “Auspicious Metals From the Orient: Ancient Bronzes of China, Korea and Japan” exhibition (National Museum of China)

The National Museum of Korea made an official announcement Thursday that all 15 relics it has sent to the National Museum of China for an exhibition will be withdrawn unless a correction of facts on ancient Korean history is promptly made by the end of the day.

"If China does not accept our demands, we have no other choice but to immediately stop the Korean section of the exhibition, and push ahead with an early withdrawal of our relics," the statement read. The NMC had not responded so far to any of the NMK's letters demanding a correction, according to the statement.

On Tuesday, a domestic media outlet's Beijing correspondent found that the Goguryeo and Balhae kingdoms were missing from a chronological table of ancient Korean history at the NMC's special exhibition in Beijing.

The exhibition, titled “Auspicious Metals From the Orient: Ancient Bronzes of China, Korea and Japan,” which opened July 26 and runs through Oct. 9, was jointly organized by the national museums of the three countries.

In preparing for the exhibition, the NMK had sent a complete chronology of Korean history to the NMC on June 30. The NMK presumes that the material provided has been deliberately edited.