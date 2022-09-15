 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Soongsil University to train students of computing skills

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 15:44       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 15:44

Poster image for Soongsil University's employment support program (Soongsil University)
Poster image for Soongsil University's employment support program (Soongsil University)


Soongsil University has kicked off a new employment support program to train its students in computing skills.

The university announced a program which allows students to learn a total of 52 computing skills needed these days to get a job, such as Python programming, big data analysis, Excel, Powerpoint, Photoshop, illustration, financial accounting, AutoCAD and more. The school explained the computing skills are required as necessary abilities for various kinds of jobs.

In line with the pandemic times, online lectures will be available via PC and mobile devices regardless of time and space, allowing students to learn skills needed for employment amid the COVID-19 situation.

The university said the lectures on the latest computing skills will be given by experienced instructors.

“We hope that the program will help students to improve their skills and encourage them in job seeking activities,” an official from the program said.

The program kicked off Tuesday and will run until Feb. 28 next year.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114