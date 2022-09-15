Soongsil University to train students of computing skills

Soongsil University has kicked off a new employment support program to train its students in computing skills.

The university announced a program which allows students to learn a total of 52 computing skills needed these days to get a job, such as Python programming, big data analysis, Excel, Powerpoint, Photoshop, illustration, financial accounting, AutoCAD and more. The school explained the computing skills are required as necessary abilities for various kinds of jobs.

In line with the pandemic times, online lectures will be available via PC and mobile devices regardless of time and space, allowing students to learn skills needed for employment amid the COVID-19 situation.

The university said the lectures on the latest computing skills will be given by experienced instructors.

“We hope that the program will help students to improve their skills and encourage them in job seeking activities,” an official from the program said.

The program kicked off Tuesday and will run until Feb. 28 next year.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)