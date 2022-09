Lee Jung-jae, who played down-on-his-luck middle-aged man Seong Gi-hun in global hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series on Tuesday.

Lee was nominated in the category along with actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of “Succession,” Adam Scott of “Severance,” Jason Bateman of “Ozark” and Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul.”

By Lee Si-jin ( sj_lee@heraldcorp.com