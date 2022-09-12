 Back To Top
Business

Renault QM6 enhances luxury appeal

By Hong Yoo
Published : Sept 12, 2022 - 17:13       Updated : Sept 12, 2022 - 17:13
Renault Korea QM6 model year 2023 (Renault Korea)
Renault Korea QM6 model year 2023 (Renault Korea)

Renault Korea has enhanced the luxury appeal of its popular sport utility vehicle QM6.

One distinctive feature is the use of Alcantara fabric for the highest Premiere trim. Alcantara is a suedelike fabric noted for its durability and carbon-neutral manufacturing process.

A substitute for leather and vinyl, the fabric is increasingly being used in luxury vehicles. For the QM6, seats and armrests are covered in black Alcantara.

Driving assistance features have also been bolstered. From the midrange Signature trim, the 2023 QM6 comes with a new safe driving package which includes an emergency stop, collision warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam.

Driving performance is also no exception. In order to offer a more comfortable and premium driving experience, the gasoline-powered QM6 boasts one of the lowest noise levels in the midsize SUV segment thanks to sound-absorption and noise-blocking materials used in both interior and exterior, including the engine room.

The QM6, consisting of gasoline, diesel and LPG models, is one of the top-selling cars for Renault Korea. The car is also competitively priced, with the base gasoline model starting from 27 million won ($20,000).

(yoohong@heraldcorp.com)

