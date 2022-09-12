Samsung chief visits Mexico during Chuseok holiday

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is seen visiting a refinery plant construction site in the port of Dos Bocas in Tabasco, Mexico, on Saturday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has held talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday and visited key locations of Samsung's business ranging from electronics to construction during the four-day Chuseok holiday in South Korea, the tech giant said Monday.

During the talks, the 54-year-old discussed Samsung Electronics' current business affairs in Mexico and the long-term partnership with Samsung and Mexican companies, while expressing an appreciation for the Mexican government's support for Samsung, according to the company.

Lee also sought Obrador's support for Busan's bid to host the Expo 2030, Samsung said in a statement. Busan is one of the candidates for the three-way competition involving Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in August told reporters that Lee would embark on a trip to countries in Europe to win support for Busan's Expo bid.

Samsung's confirmation followed Obrador's Twitter post last week describing Lee and Samsung executives' visit to the National Palace in Mexico City to "talk about Samsung's construction, energy and telecommunication projects" in Mexico.

Joining the dialogue were Samsung Engineering President Choi Sung-an, Samsung Electronics Latin America President Cho Hong-sang and Samsung Engineering Mexico General Director Park Tae-joon.

Alongside the talks, the Samsung heir visited an automotive parts factory run by Samsung-owned Harman International Thursday, as well as Samsung's home appliance plant and a component supplier Daeyoung Electronics' plant in Queretaro, a city some 200 kilometers northeast of Mexico City, on Friday.

Also on Saturday, Lee went to a refinery plant construction site in Dos Bocas Harbor, a project jointly by Samsung Engineering and Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex in the place located 700 kilometers east of Mexico City. The $3.6 billion engineering, procurement and construction contract for Pemex's second-phase of Dos Bocas Refinery project was Samsung Engineering's largest deal of such kind in history.