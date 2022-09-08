(Breaking) Posco to resume blast furnace at Pohang plant from Saturday

Posco employees conduct repair work at Pohang steel manufacturing plant where it has been hard hit by Typhoon Hinnamnor Tuesday. (Posco)

South Korea’s steel giant Posco said Thursday it would resume the operation of its blast furnaces in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, in two days, which had been stalled due to heavy rain Tuesday caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor.

The company said in a statement that it has been accelerating repair work at its steel manufacturing plant in the southeastern industrial city. Its key facilities at the plant, including all three blast furnaces, had been halted Wednesday over a flood-induced power outage.

Other facilities like the substation and liquefied natural gas power generator will resume work during the day by Friday, so it can power the blast furnaces on Saturday. The three furnace units will begin work one by one, it added.

With key facilities at the Pohang plant resuming operations, the company will have no issue in production during the Chuseok holiday, which kicks off Friday and continues through Monday.

The company said facilities located underground are still undergoing repair, but the repair has been progressing quickly with the support of regional fire authorities and emergency help from shipbuilders who provided water pumps and emergency generators.