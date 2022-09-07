[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to drop 1st EP in Japan in November

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will put out its first EP in Japan on Nov. 9, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday. EP “Dream” will consist of four tracks – titular track and Japanese-language version of “Rock With You,” main track from ninth EP “Attacca” and “All My Love” from special album “;[Semicolon]” as well as a rearranged version of “Darl+ing” from fourth LP “Face The Sun.” Main track “Dream” will be unveiled in time for the band’s Japan tour. The 13-member act is planning to perform two times each in Osaka, Tokyo and Nagoya from Nov. 19. Meanwhile, the band’s fourth full album “Face The Sun” was No. 2 on Oricon’s album ranking for the first half of 2022. It entered Billboard 200 at No. 7 and stayed on the chart for seven weeks in a row. It sold over 2 million copies in the first week, a record from a K-pop album from this year. Blackpink announces expanded world tour plan

Blackpink unveiled its tour plan that has even more dates and destinations. The tour named after its upcoming second studio album “Born Pink” will kick off in Seoul on Oct. 15. After two shows in Seoul, the quartet will fly over to the US and hop around seven cities, from Dallas to Los Angeles, from Oct. 25. On Nov. 30, it will start European leg of the tour, going live in London, Barcelona, Cologne, Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin and Amsterdam. The bandmates strongly pushed to expand the original plan, explained label YG Entertainment, and plans for its Oceanian and Asian legs will be announced soon. Blackpink is set to release the LP on Sept. 16. Pre-release from the album “Pink Venom” stayed atop Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. US, extending the stay to the second week, according to the chart dated June 11. The group announced Wednesday that the main track from the LP will be “Shut Down.” TXT’s 3rd Japan single ranks No. 2 on Oricon chart

Tomorrow X Together hit Oricon’s weekly single chart at No. 2 with third Japanese single “Good Boy Gone Bad,” according to the latest tally that came out on Wednesday. The single was fully released on Aug. 31 and sold over 360,000 copies last week, a record for the band. Its first EP in Japan “Chaotic Wonderland” from last year topped the chart with weekly sales of about 170,000 copies. Pre-release “Kimijyanai Darekano Aishikata” landed atop LINE Music’s weekly top song chart when it was dropped a week in advance and titular track took over the spot. The quintet is currently touring Japan as part of its international tour Act: Love Sick. It will perform in Chiba on Sept. 7-8. It also held a showcase to promote the single in Tokyo last week, greeting fans in Japan in person for the first time in over 2 1/2 years. EXID to reunite to mark 10th debut anniversary

