 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Airlines prepare for Chuseok spike in demand

By Hong Yoo
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 17:01       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 17:01
Travelers departing from Jeju International Airport (Yonhap)
Travelers departing from Jeju International Airport (Yonhap)

The aviation industry is gearing up to cater an increase in travel demand ahead of Chuseok, the Korean thanksgiving holiday that kicks off Friday.

South Korea’s flag carrier Korean Air is operating two more flights from Gimpo to Jeju starting Wednesday until Sept. 13. These flights are operated using larger aircraft to accommodate 11,000 more passengers, which is a 10 percent increase in the airlines number of seats along that route for the Chuseok holiday.

Asiana Airlines, the country’s second-biggest carrier, added 5,500 seats more for domestic flights during the same period in response to growing travel demand.

More than 70 percent of these additional seats have already been booked, according to an official from Asiana Airlines.

Budget carriers including T'way Air and Jeju Air have also augmented around 6,000 seats more for their domestic flights.

In efforts to attract more customers during the peak season, airlines are also providing tickets at a cheaper price.

Jin Air is providing tickets for flights from Jeju to Gimpo with a 10 percent discount and is also offering tickets to other countries at a cheaper price to target those going for a late summer vacation.

Some of the popular overseas destinations for South Koreans traveling during Sept. 8-12 were Bangkok, Guam, and Paris, according to Hana Tour.

“Recent decrease of COVID-19 transmissions and the government scrapping COVID tests for arrivals is expected to further boost travel demands. Even after Chuseok, we have other discount promotions coming for two other holidays in October, the National foundation Day of Korea and Hangeul Day,” said an official from a low-cost carrier.

(yoohong@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114