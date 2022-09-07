 Back To Top
National

2 rescued, 7 found in cardiac arrest from submerged parking garage in Pohang

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 09:22       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 09:50
Rescue workers carry a survivor out of the flooded underground parking lot of an apartment building in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Tuesday, after nine residents went missing following the torrential rains caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor that hit the region. (Yonhap)
Rescue workers carry a survivor out of the flooded underground parking lot of an apartment building in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, southeastern South Korea, on Tuesday, after nine residents went missing following the torrential rains caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor that hit the region. (Yonhap)

Nine people have been pulled from a flooded parking garage in the southeastern city of Pohang, two of them alive and the seven others in cardiac arrest, as the search continued for any remaining victims in the wake of Typhoon Hinnamnor.

All of them had been trapped in the underground parking lot at an apartment complex in Pohang, about 270 km southeast of Seoul, after going there to move their cars amid heavy downpours brought on by the typhoon.

Rescue workers searched the flooded garage and pulled the nine people out of the water.

The two survivors -- a 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman -- were rescued between 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, they said. The survivors remain relatively healthy.

But the seven others were rescued in a state of cardiac arrest.

On Wednesday morning, rescuers are carrying out an operation to drain the parking garage to search for any remaining victims, but it is highly unlikely additional survivors will be discovered, they said.

Pohang was the hardest hit by the super strong typhoon that passed through the southern part of the country Tuesday morning, submerging roads and buildings and triggering landslides. (Yonhap)

