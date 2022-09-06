[Photo News] Post-typhoon scene in southeast Korea

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor moved out of South Korea early Tuesday morning, forcing around 1,000 to evacuate. The typhoon left at least two person dead and nine others missing, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters of Korea.

Damage has been concentrated on the southern Jeju Island and industrial cities along the southeastern coast, as Hinnamnor penetrated the regions.

Following are photos of what was left in the typhoon’s wake in the southeast regions of Korea.