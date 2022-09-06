Can Disney+ and Tving equal Netflix's success in Korea?

With plans to release a star-studded lineup of original content, Disney+ and local streaming platform Tving -- among others -- are set to begin another round of competition in the streaming video and content production markets in South Korea.

Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., was widely considered a possible rival to Netflix when it launched in November 2021.

It found strong early demand with hit Marvel and Disney series, but things did not go as anticipated.

The streaming service offered “Outrun by Running Man,” a spinoff of the popular SBS variety show “Running Man,” as its first original content. But it failed to meet viewers’ expectations, many of them feeling that the spinoff was not much different from the original.

Three original series -- “Rookie Cops,” “Grid” and “Kiss Sixth Sense” -- received lower-than-expected interest. It did not help matters that “Snowdrop” (2021), a highly anticipated JTBC drama exclusively available on Disney+, came under fire for alleged distortions of history, leaving an unfavorable impression on local viewers.

Disney+ hopes to turn the tide by showcasing fresh projects.

MBC’s crime thriller “Big Mouth,” which was streamed via Disney+, topped the top 10 chart in six countries -- Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan -- according to the US-based streaming analytics company FlixPatrol.

On Thursday, its second Korean original unscripted show “The Zone: Survival Mission” starring top comedian Yoo Jae-suk alongside actors Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri, will be released.

A courtroom series “May It Please the Court,” led by top actor Jung Ryeo-won and veteran actor Jung Jin-young, will premiere on Sept. 21. October will see the release of the streamer's first dating reality show “Pink Lie.”

The biggest Korean original project at Disney+, “Casino,” stars top actor Choi Min-sik, bringing his “Oldboy” fame to the lineup. The series is expected to be released later this year.