 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Audi Korea launches brand’s first all-electric compact SUVs

By Hong Yoo
Published : Sept 6, 2022 - 14:53       Updated : Sept 6, 2022 - 15:13
Audi Korea Executive Director Lim Hyun-ki makes her first press debut at the Q4 e-tron series launch event on Tuesday. (Audi Korea)
Audi Korea Executive Director Lim Hyun-ki makes her first press debut at the Q4 e-tron series launch event on Tuesday. (Audi Korea)

Audi Korea officially launched its first all-electric compact sport utility vehicles, the Audi Q4 e-tron and the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, in South Korea on Tuesday.

“The Q4 e-tron will redefine the boundaries between car segments and act as a gateway into e-mobility. With these models, we have strengthened our EV lineup enough to satisfy the needs of Korean customers,” said Lim Hyun-ki, the executive director of Audi Korea, at the launching ceremony.

The Audi Q4 e-tron is the first Audi car to be built on a modular electric drive matrix platform that has augmented the indoor space of the A-segment SUV to as big as that of the Q7, an E-segment SUV.

With a single full charge, the Audi Q4 e-tron can be driven for 368 kilometers and the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron for 357 kilometers.

Both models are equipped with a PSM electric motor that produces a maximum output of 204 horsepower and a maximum torque of 31.6 kilogram-meters.

“We have already received more than 7,000 preorders of the all-electric compact SUVs since they were unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show last November. These preorders will start being delivered to our customers starting Sept. 19,” said Park Young-jun, marketing director of Audi Korea.

Prices start at 59.7 million won ($43,471) for the Audi Q4 e-tron and 63.7 million won for the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron.

(yoohong@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114