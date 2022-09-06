Consultative group suggest third party take Japanese firms’ liability in wartime forced labor case

In ways to resolve the Japan’s wartime forced labor issue, a third party could take the financial liability of Japanese firms ordered to provide compensation for forcing Koreans into labor during wartime, according to suggestions from a government-led consultative group meeting.

During the fourth meeting of the government-private consultative group on Monday, the participants including government officials, Japan experts and lawyers also shared the view that the idea of “subrogation payment,” or the Korean government using the state budget to pay the victims and ask for Japanese companies for reimbursement later, is not appropriate.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry launched the consultative group in July to gather opinions of experts and victims before Seoul’s Supreme Court delivers a final ruling on the case in which Korean victims seek liquidation of the assets of two Japanese firms that have been ordered to provide compensation for forcing the victims into labor during Japan’s occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

The court rulings in favor of the Korean victims have come to strain bilateral ties with Japan, which rejects liability, arguing that all claims related to its annexation of Korea were settled once and for all by an agreement signed in 1965.

During Monday’s meeting, the participants raised the idea of a third party assuming the Japanese firms’ liability -- not by canceling their obligation, but by creating a new debt contract with the creditor, or in this case, the Korean victims who are plaintiffs in the suit.

Accordingly, this way would guarantee the financial obligation imposed to the Japanese firms by the Korean court can be fulfilled without obtaining the permission of the victims, or the creditors in the case.

The experts, however, viewed it would be inappropriate for the government to become the third party to take on the liability of the Japanese firms. So instead, new or existing civic foundations could step up to form a new debt contract with the Japanese firms and collect donations.

While the Yoon Suk-yeol administration is tasked address the victims’ demands seeking for sincere apologies from the Japanese firms, it is striving to find a solution that can avoid the liquidation of the Japanese firms’ assets, as it seeks to revive the long-strained relations with Japan.

As the consultative group discussed ways to fulfill the court’s ruling with minimal damage, they also agreed the Korean government should ramp up efforts to elicit some kind of an apology from the Japanese side, whether it be from the Japanese government or the companies.

Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese daily, cited a high-ranking Korean official to report Tuesday that the South Korean government will come up with a final solution to resolve the dispute related to the forced-labor issue in October.

The fourth meeting of the consultative group, presided over by First Vice Minister Cho Hyun-dong, was practically the last to take place with limited participants, according to the Foreign Ministry official. The official said there could be additional meetings, but the format would be different, such as an expanded format involving more participants.



