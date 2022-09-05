 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 5, 2022 - 11:20       Updated : Sept 5, 2022 - 11:20

Rep. Lee Jae-myung (C), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)
Rep. Lee Jae-myung (C), leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks during a meeting of the party's Supreme Council at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Monday to file a complaint against President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges of violating the election law by stating false information, days after the prosecution summoned DP leader Lee Jae-myung for questioning over similar charges.

The DP plans to file the complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday afternoon in connection with Yoon's remarks about stock manipulation allegations involving first laday Kim Keon-hee, the party said in a text message to reporters.

Prosecutors have been investigating the chair of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, over allegations of mobilizing influential market players, including the first lady, in order to boost Deutsch Motors' stock prices starting in December 2009 for about three years.

The DP's move came four days after the prosecution sent DP leader Lee a subpoena to appear for questioning over charges that he violated the election law by making false statements about land development projects pushed for in the city of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, when he was its mayor.

The DP has condemned the summons as political oppression against the opposition.

Lee was asked to come to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office by Tuesday morning for questioning.

The party was to hold a general meeting of its lawmakers Monday to decide whether to comply with the summons, but widespread views are that the party is likely to reject the demand. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114