Lee You-mi plays Ji-yeong, a young woman also referred to as Player No. 240, in “Squid Game.” (Netflix)

Lee You-mi, who played Ji-yeong in Netflix's global phenomenon "Squid Game," won the Emmy Award for outstanding guest actress in a drama series on Monday.

Lee was nominated in the category along with Marcia Gay Harden from "The Morning Show," Martha Kelly from "Euphoria" and Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter from "Succession."