[From the Scene] Global galleries light up Hannam-dong celebrating Frieze Seoul

Ahead of the inaugural Frieze Seoul, Hannam-dong in northern Seoul -- an art cluster for international galleries, popularly known as a “hip neighborhood” among young generation -- was full of energy on Thursday night with art lovers from home and abroad who flocked to the town to enjoy the eve of the art fair as part of “Hannam Night.”

Galleries stayed late open welcoming guests to showcase exhibitions by artists they represent with music and cocktails; some of galleries jointly threw a party at a club. Pace Gallery, the US-headquartered contemporary gallery, unveiled its new space O’sulloc Tea House at its arts complex offering Korean tea-infused cocktails with the exhibition “teamlab: Massless Suns.”

“We go to Frieze New York and visited the city (Seoul) to see Frieze Seoul. The city is very vibrant and I see many international people and hear all different languages. It feels like London and New York,” said Jean Won Mosler from New York who came to the city with her husband John Mosler. The couple visited Pace Gallery and Lehmann Maupin during the night.

“Last night we went to Leeum Museum of Art for the first time, and it was really cool. There are many artists that we don’t have huge exposure to New York. I think people who don’t live here who are coming (to Frieze Seoul) are experiencing the city too,” she said.

Thaddaeus Ropac Gallery, which opened a new space in the town last year for the first gallery outside Europe, showcased the solo exhibition of German artist Anselm Kiefer, “Wer jetzt kein Haus hat (Whoever has no house now),” unveiling the artist’s new works inspired by Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rillke. Thaddaeus Ropac, Austrian gallerist who founded his first gallery in Salzburg in 1983, said he was impressed by the people who came to see the exhibition.

“At seven o’clock, it (the gallery) was so full more than the opening day yesterday. I was quite impressed by the crowd of Seoul all day long. I think this is a successful show, the audience loves it here,” Ropac said.



