World

[Graphic News] Nearly 9 out of every 10 S. Koreans hold ‘favorable view’ toward US

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 2, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Sept 2, 2022 - 10:01

Nearly 9 out of every 10 South Koreans hold a favorable view of the United States, the second-highest rating among 17 countries surveyed, a poll showed.

In the poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, 89 percent of Koreans surveyed said they hold a favorable view toward the US, the second-highest rating after Poland with 91 percent.

The survey showed more than 80 percent of South Koreans think the US is a reliable partner.

South Koreans also showed a high level of confidence in US President Joe Biden.

The survey in South Korea was conducted from March 14 and May 2, involving 1,008 South Koreans aged 18 years or older. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
