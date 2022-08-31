[Land of Squid Game] Life prediction ceremony on the first birthday





An important Korean ceremony is the celebration of a baby‘s first birthday, known as doljanchi. The ceremony is held to bless the child with a prosperous and healthy life. The highlight of this ceremony is where a variety of objects are placed in front of the baby and the baby is encouraged to grab one or two items.



Each of the items represents a different future for the child in terms of career or lifestyle. A brush, a gavel, or a stethoscope may mean that the baby will become a scholar, a legislator, or a medical doctor someday. If the baby picks up coins or threads or a copper plaque, this may mean that the baby will be wealthy or live a long life or become a government official someday.



More recently included objects are things like a microphone, a computer mouse, or a tiny soccer ball representing a future in the entertainment industry, software engineering, or athletics.







By Min Byoung-chul







Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.









