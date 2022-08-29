Disney+ seeks to turn tide with Yoo Jae-suk variety show

From left: Comedian Yoo Jae-suk, singer and actor Kwon Yuri and actor Lee Kwang-soo pose for photo in “The Zone: Survival Mission” (Walt Disney Co. Korea)



Walt Disney Co. Korea is set to release its second Korean original variety show, “The Zone: Survival Mission,” on Sept. 8.



Starring comedian Yoo Jae-suk alongside actors Lee Kwang-soo and Kwon Yuri, who is also a member of K-pop girl group Girl’s Generation, the upcoming series seeks to entertain with a format not widely used in Korean variety shows.



While many survival programs have adapted escape room-style games, “The Zone: Survival Mission” presents the three celebrities enduring catastrophic situations in eight different disaster scenarios for four hours.



Star TV director Cho Hyo-jin, who produced SBS’ “Running Man” from 2010 to 2014 and was behind the Netflix variety program “Busted!” (2018), has reunited with Yoo for this show.



Lee, who was part of the original “Running Man” cast with Yoo and appeared on the show until he exited the program in June 2021, is a fan favorite, which Disney hopes will attract new viewers.



"The Zone: Survival Mission" (Walt Disney Co. Korea)