 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

64.1% opposed to banning call recording: poll

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2022 - 09:50       Updated : Aug 29, 2022 - 09:50
(123rf)
(123rf)

About two-thirds of South Koreans are opposed to a proposed bill that bans the recording of phone calls without consent because such recordings can be used to protect themselves or for public good, such as whistleblowing, a survey showed Monday.

A group of ruling People Power Party lawmakers, led by Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun, has proposed the bill that bans phone recordings without the consent of everyone taking part in the conversation. Those who breach the law can face up to 10 years in prison, according to the proposal.

In the nationwide poll of 503 respondents aged over 18 conducted by Realmeter on Friday, 64.1 percent said they were against the bill because phone recordings can be used to protect individuals in unjust situations or to report irregularities in whistleblowing cases.

A total of 23.6 percent said they are in support of the bill as call recordings may be abused for blackmailing and infringe upon individuals' privacy. Some 12.3 percent said they were undecided on the issue.

By age, younger respondents tend to be more opposed to the bill. Among those aged 18 to 29, 80.7 percent said they were against the bill, while the figure dropped to 50.7 percent among respondents in their 60s.

By political leaning, more than 70 percent of those who identified themselves as liberal or neutral were against the bill, while the figure stood at 55.3 percent for conservatives.

The poll has a margin of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114