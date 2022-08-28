 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

Uzbekistan to host 14th summit of women parliament speakers

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Aug 28, 2022 - 18:23       Updated : Aug 28, 2022 - 18:23
Attendees share views at the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Vienna on Sept. 6, 2021. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
Attendees share views at the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Vienna on Sept. 6, 2021. (Embassy of Uzbekistan in Seoul)
The 14th summit of women speakers of parliament of the Inter-Parliamentary Union member countries will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 8 and 9.

Established in 1889, the IPU is the oldest international parliamentary organization, with 178 member states.

The agreement to host the summit was concluded at the 13th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament in Vienna on Sept. 6, 2021.

Addressing last year’s summit, Uzbekistan Senate Chairwoman Tanzila Narbaeva invited women speakers to Uzbekistan to attend the 14th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament.

Narbaeva highlighted ongoing reforms of Uzbekistan on gender equality in her video message.

She said that Uzbekistan was supporting and encouraging women participation in the economic sphere and facilitating them with economic incentives, grants, credits and loans.

Education and training of girls and women is among Uzbekistan’s top priorities in the post-COVID-19 era, said Narbaeva noting the need to activate political participation of women.

Hosting the summit is seen as significant recognition of Uzbekistan’s parliamentary development, its progress in gender policy and an acknowledgment of its democratic reforms. At the 14th summit, the Tashkent Declaration is set to be adopted.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114