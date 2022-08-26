 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Korea to abolish some corporate punishment laws

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Aug 26, 2022 - 17:53       Updated : Aug 26, 2022 - 17:53
The Ministry of Economy and Finance at the government complex in Sejong (The Korea Herald)
The Ministry of Economy and Finance at the government complex in Sejong (The Korea Herald)
SEJONG -- South Korea will push for the abolishment of law provisions, which stipulate criminal punishment on businesses despite meager rule-violations, as part of effort to promote wider scale corporate activities and vitalize foreign investments.

Before seeking criminal punishment, the government will issue administrative sanctions in the first stage, the Finance Ministry and the Justice Ministry said during a meeting for revamping regulations in Daegu on Friday.

According to the two ministries, the targets are 32 provisions on criminal punishment in 17 laws, which are specified by 10 relevant ministries, including the Industry Ministry, the Environment Ministry, the Land Ministry and the Fair Trade Commission.

There is an urgent need to revise the 32 provisions, which have little relevance to people’s lives and safety, officials said.

Of the 32 targets, one is a provision on logistics facilities stipulates that businesses conducting construction of a logistics terminal without attaining endorsement will be subject to a one-year jail term or fines up to 10 million won ($7,500).

The two ministries said they would seek business suspensions instead of the jail term or fines.

These kind of provisions on criminal punishment “have been regarded as a factor, which hamper competitiveness of local businesses and burden foreign businesses operating here,” said First Vice Minister of Economy and Finance Bang Ki-sun.

The policy will be pushed via law revisions at the National Assembly or enforcement orders.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114