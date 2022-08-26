 Back To Top
Business

Busan city hosts Global Healthcare Week to promote health industry

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 26, 2022 - 17:06       Updated : Aug 26, 2022 - 17:06
Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young delivers congratulatory remarks at a 2022 Global Healthcare Week event on Thursday. (The Korea Herald)
Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young delivers congratulatory remarks at a 2022 Global Healthcare Week event on Thursday. (The Korea Herald)
A global healthcare exhibition kicked off in Busan on Thursday to test the southeastern port city’s potential of becoming a healthcare hub in Northeast Asia, organizers said.

The three-day 2022 Global Healthcare Week, which is taking place at BEXCO, brings experts, companies and hospitals specializing in senior care, beauty, bio, food and fitness together to provide the latest information, products and services on how to live well and happy, they said. A total of 145 organizations are participating.

“I hope this exhibition becomes an arena for exchanging information on health as it is designed to promote both the physical and mental health of the Korean people who have long suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lee Seung-woo, a member of Busan City Council who chairs the organizing committee of the exhibition.

“I hope that Busan becomes a premium wellness city.”

Being held for the fifth time, the event is hosted by the Busan Metropolitan Government and organized by Bexco, Busan Techno Park, and Health Kyunghyang.

Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, who is also participating in the event, said he hopes the city becomes the center of South Korea’s wellness industry.

“I understand ‘wellness’ is currently receiving a lot of attention in Korea as the country is gradually entering the process of becoming a super-aged society. As such, wellness-related industries are showing rapid growth,” Choi said in his congratulatory remarks at the K-Wellness Fair, which is a part of the exhibition.

”I hope Busan to take the lead in this emerging industry.“

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
