Business

Samsung SDI chief meets with Indiana state over EV battery JV

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2022 - 10:09       Updated : Aug 26, 2022 - 10:09
Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho (R) and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (2nd from R) look at the battery production line at Samsung SDI's Cheonan complex on Thursday, in this photo provided by the South Korean battery maker the following day. (Samsung SDI)
Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho (R) and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (2nd from R) look at the battery production line at Samsung SDI's Cheonan complex on Thursday, in this photo provided by the South Korean battery maker the following day. (Samsung SDI)

South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Friday its management has met with a group of government officials from the U.S. state of Indiana in Seoul and discussed the ongoing battery joint venture with Stellantis N.V.

Choi Yoon-ho, CEO of Samsung SDI, met with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Bradley Chambers, the secretary of commerce for the state of Indiana, during the delegation's visit to Samsung SDI's production site in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday, the Korean company said in a release.

They discussed ways to further cooperation efforts and the progress regarding Samsung SDI's US$2.5 billion joint venture with Stellantis to build an electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana.

In May, Samsung announced the joint venture with the Chrysler parent to build the plant by 2025. The 23-gigawatt hour plant will supply lithium ion battery cells and modules for electric vehicles produced at Stellantis' assembly lines in North America. (Yonhap)

