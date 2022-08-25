[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Bullet Train
(US)
Opened Aug. 24
Action
Directed by David Leitch
In Tokyo, grieving father Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji) seeks revenge after a mysterious person pushes his son off a rooftop. Meanwhile, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a down-on-his-luck assassin, is on a mission to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. While on his mission, he discovers other assassins on board who seem to have the same goal.
Nope
(US)
Opened Aug. 17
Horror
Directed by Jordan Peele
O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is a horse trainer whose his father (Keith David) runs a successful business providing horses to Hollywood productions. One day, his father dies in a mysterious accident and O.J. and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) inherit the ranch. But things get complicated for the Haywoods when they notice a mysterious cloud on the horizon of their ranch.
Hunt
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 10
Action
Directed by Lee Jung-jae
In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), chase a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel. The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation to prove their loyalty to their country and their respective units. Amid a growing obsession with hunting down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.
Top Gun: Maverick
(US)
Opened June 22
Action
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program to train a group of young aviators. At first, the group, unaware of Maverick’s reputation, ignores his orders, but soon they are won over by his incredible flying skills. Under Maverick’s lead, the aviators train to go on a dangerous, life-threatening mission.
