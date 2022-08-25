[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Bullet Train



(US)



Opened Aug. 24



Action



Directed by David Leitch



In Tokyo, grieving father Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji) seeks revenge after a mysterious person pushes his son off a rooftop. Meanwhile, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a down-on-his-luck assassin, is on a mission to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. While on his mission, he discovers other assassins on board who seem to have the same goal.





Nope



(US)



Opened Aug. 17



Horror



Directed by Jordan Peele



O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is a horse trainer whose his father (Keith David) runs a successful business providing horses to Hollywood productions. One day, his father dies in a mysterious accident and O.J. and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) inherit the ranch. But things get complicated for the Haywoods when they notice a mysterious cloud on the horizon of their ranch.





Hunt



(Korea)



Opened Aug. 10



Action



Directed by Lee Jung-jae



In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), chase a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel. The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation to prove their loyalty to their country and their respective units. Amid a growing obsession with hunting down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.



