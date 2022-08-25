 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Aug 27, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 27, 2022 - 16:00
Bullet Train

(US)

Opened Aug. 24

Action

Directed by David Leitch

In Tokyo, grieving father Yuichi Kimura (Andrew Koji) seeks revenge after a mysterious person pushes his son off a rooftop. Meanwhile, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), a down-on-his-luck assassin, is on a mission to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. While on his mission, he discovers other assassins on board who seem to have the same goal.

Nope

(US)

Opened Aug. 17

Horror

Directed by Jordan Peele

O.J. Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) is a horse trainer whose his father (Keith David) runs a successful business providing horses to Hollywood productions. One day, his father dies in a mysterious accident and O.J. and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) inherit the ranch. But things get complicated for the Haywoods when they notice a mysterious cloud on the horizon of their ranch.

Hunt

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 10

Action

Directed by Lee Jung-jae

In the 1980s, two elite agents at the Agency of National Security Planning, Park Pyung-ho (Lee Jung-jae) and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung), chase a North Korean spy who leaked top secret intel. The agents go head-to-head in an intense confrontation to prove their loyalty to their country and their respective units. Amid a growing obsession with hunting down the spy, the agents start to suspect and investigate each other.

Top Gun: Maverick

(US)

Opened June 22

Action

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) returns to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program to train a group of young aviators. At first, the group, unaware of Maverick’s reputation, ignores his orders, but soon they are won over by his incredible flying skills. Under Maverick’s lead, the aviators train to go on a dangerous, life-threatening mission.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114