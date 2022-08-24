Sculpture show opens on Ttukseom Hangang Park

View of 2022 Hangang Sculpture Project (K-Sculpture)

An outdoor park along the Han River has been turned into an exhibition stage for sculptures.



The 2022 Hangang Sculpture Project, jointly organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and K-Sculpture, an organization promoting Korean sculptors and their works, kicked off Saturday at Ttukseom Hangang Park.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (fourth from right) and Youn Young-dal (fifth from right), chairman of Crown-Haitai and K-Sculpture, pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony for the 2022 Hangang Sculpture Project on Saturday. (K-Sculpture)



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Youn Young-dal, chairman of Crown-Haitai and K-Sculpture, attended the opening ceremony.



Some 1,100 sculptures are on display, harmonizing with the riverside landscape, such as the pillars of the bridges, piers, walkways and waterfront, according to the organizing committee.



The committee said the event’s theme is to heal the minds of people worn out by the pandemic and help them rediscover the beauty of relaxation through sculptures.





View of 2022 Hangang Sculpture Project (K-Sculpture)