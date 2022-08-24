Kwon Yuri, Jung Il-woo wish to continue their proven synergy in ‘Good Job’

Actors Jung Il-woo (left) and Kwon Yuri pose for photos before an online press conference Wednesday. (ENA)



It is rare for two actors to star alongside each other for two consecutive drama series. The concern is that the viewers may be reminded too much of the characters from the previous project.



But this did not seem to worry “Good Job” actors Kwon Yuri and Jung Il-woo.



“I have never worked with the same co-star in two drama series, one after another. I think we are destined to be together,” Kwon, actor and member of K-pop girl group Girl’s Generation, said in an online press conference Tuesday.



“I noticed some fans have already named us ‘rebirth couple.’ We hope to bring great chemistry in ‘Good Job’ and excite the fans with fascinating stories,” the actor added, mentioning that her relationship with Jung dates back to the Joseon era in her previous TV series “Bossam: Steal the Fate.”



“Bossam: Steal the Fate” is cable channel MBN’s 20-part period drama, which recorded the channel’s highest viewership.



The previous series and characters were loved by many drama fans and Jung was confident about the upcoming romance drama.



“When I watched Yuri shooting her scenes in ‘Good Job,’ I recognized so much of her talent had been suppressed by the calm, quiet character in ‘Bossam: Steal the Fate.’ I am certain that the viewers will be mesmerized by her lovely charm,” Jung said.



Television channel ENA’s new romance series “Good Job” revolves around chaebol CEO Eun Sun-woo (played by Jung), who disguises himself as a detective to investigate a mysterious incident. The story develops as Sun-woo meets a seemingly ordinary woman Don Se-ra (played by Kwon), who does extraordinary things with her supernatural eyesight, and the two work together.



Jung Il-woo plays chaebol CEO Eun Sun-woo, who disguises himself as a detective, in “Good Job” (KT Studio Genie)



Kwon shared that she fell in love with the character Se-ra which led her to join the series.



“With the unique superpower, it felt like I had become a character in a superhero movie. Se-ra is a strong, energetic person, who leads the investigation. Our drama will entertain the viewers with dynamic action, heart-racing romance and superpowers,” the actor said.



Kwon Yuri stars as Don Se-ra, a woman with supernatural eyesight, in “Good Job” (KT Studio Genie)