‘Street Man Fighter’ to revive dance fever with male crews’ fiercer competition

From left: Chief producer Kwon Young-chan, 2PM’s Wooyoung, BoA, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, and co-producer Choi Jung-nam and Kim Na-yeon pose for photos during a press conference for Mnet’s upcoming dance competition show “Street Man Fighter” held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Mnet)

After seeing phenomenal success with last year’s “Street Woman Fighter,” South Korean cable channel Mnet has returned with another dance competition program featuring one of the most talented male dancers in the country.



Dubbed “Street Man Fighter,” the program will feature eight top-tier dance crews spanning a wide-range of dance genres such as hip-hop, krump and choreography. The teams will pit against one another through missions and battles to win the title of “Street Dance King.”



Participants are Bank Two Brothers, Eo-Ddae, project dance crew Mbitious, YGX, 1Million, We Dem Boyz, Just Jerk and Prime Kingz.



“To return the love we’ve received from ‘Street Woman Fighter,’ we were originally planning on returning with season two of the program. But we decided to air ‘Street Man Fighter’ first as we wanted to show different charms of male dancers to the audience,” Kwon Young-chan, chief producer of the program, said during a press conference event held in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, Tuesday.



Choi Jung-nam, co-producer of the show, also highlighted her aim to produce a survival show that features talented male dancers with the world title. “I think now is the time to introduce the program. Viewers will enjoy watching the dancers’ more powerful dance moves and crews’ strong bond and friendship,” she said.



During an interview with a group of local reporters in May, the producers behind the cable channel’s dance program series talked about their goal of showing “K-dance” on the world stage as the program becomes a springboard for dancers’ global expansion.



As part of the efforts, the cable channel is planning a world tour, as well as releasing special songs dedicated to the crews. Four new songs, in which AKMU’s Chanhyuk, Winner’s Kang Seung-yoon, Kang Daniel and TO1 took part in, are set to be released at 6 p.m. Tuesday via online streaming sites.



“There was a craze for ‘Hey Mama’ last year. We’ve prepared new songs for dancers’ missions during the show. The songs are background music for dancing, and I hope viewers take more interest in music as they enjoy the competitions,” Kim Na-yeon, co-producer of the show said. “My personal goal is to create a global fandom for ‘K-dancers.’”





Leaders of eight dance crews -- Bank Two Brothers, Eo-Ddae, project dance crew Mbitious, YGX, 1Million, We Dem Boyz, Just Jerk and Prime Kingz -- pose for photos during a press conference for Mnet’s upcoming dance competition show “Street Man Fighter” held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Mnet)